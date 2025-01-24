"I got closer to them": Nick Saban names 5 favorite players from his coaching career ft. Tua Tagovailoa

Nick Saban is one of the most legendary coaches in college football. Although he has been coaching at the college level since 1973, he is most known for his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his 17-year career with the program, he led the team to six national championships from 2007 to 2023. He won one other national championship in 2003 with LSU.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Saban had the privilege of coaching hundreds of players, including 66 All-Americans and 44 NFL first-round picks. However, he told ESPN's Ryan Clark, who played for him at LSU, that he preferred to coach self-aware players.

"I liked the guys that were always in my office because they were screwing up," Saban said. "I got closer to them."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Clark asked Saban who his favorite players were throughout his coaching career, he came up with five names: wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Rolando McClain, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Derrick Henry, and linebacker Reuben Foster.

Trending

When did Nick Saban's favorite players play for him?

Of the five players Saban named, most played for him at different times. However, Julio Jones and Rolando McClain were foundational to Saban's first national championship team with Alabama in 2009. Jones played a dominant role as a wide receiver, catching 43 passes as a sophomore. McClain, who was older then and the captain, played as a middle linebacker.

Derrick Henry and Reuben Foster were teammates during Alabama's 2015 national championship run. Henry rushed for 2219 yards and 28 TDs that season and won the Heisman Trophy. Foster was an anchor on the defense, registering eight tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

Saban's list of five players included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the 2017 national championship game, the backup quarterback helped the Crimson Tide make a comeback against Georgia in the second half.

All five players Saban named went on to have NFL careers, with Henry, Jones and Tagovailoa becoming stars. Saban admired their ability to recognize their mistakes and grow from them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!