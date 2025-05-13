  • home icon
  "I got a lot of smiles": QB Jayden Maiava & co leave a mark on USC community as Trojans volunteer for Dream Center

“I got a lot of smiles”: QB Jayden Maiava & co leave a mark on USC community as Trojans volunteer for Dream Center

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 13, 2025 22:09 GMT
&ldquo;I got a lot of smiles&rdquo;: QB Jayden Maiava &amp; co leave a mark on USC community as Trojans volunteer for Dream Center
“I got a lot of smiles”: QB Jayden Maiava & co leave a mark on USC community as Trojans volunteer for Dream Center. Getty

Jayden Maiava and his USC Trojans teammates visited Dream Center in Los Angeles and spent some time at the venue, making and providing meals for the community.

Trojans Football posted pictures and videos from the visit. The players spoke about the experience, with quarterback Jayden Maiava's message standing out.

The junior quarterback said:

"I got a lot of smiles. You know, it's good to see people super grateful for being out here."
Dream Center is a Los Angeles-based charitable organization that supports struggling people and communities nationwide, providing 24/7 help for people in need.

The USC football team is in the offseason, and it's giving back to the community ahead of the 2025 season. The program sent some of its most popular players to Dream Center, including Maiava, Tobias Raymond, Joey Olsen, Makai Saina and Kamari Ramsey.

What's next for Jayden Maiava and USC?

Jayden Maiava took his talents to USC after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate football career with the UNLV Rebels. He was a starter at UNLV but opted to join the Trojans to play under coach Lincoln Riley. Upon joining the Trojans, Maiava became Miller Moss's priority backup.

Maiava got his chance to start after the first nine games of the 2024 season. He thrived against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and recorded 249 passing yards and four touchdowns. He remained the Trojans' starter until the end of the campaign, posting 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a career-high four rushing TDs.

Hence, Jayden Maiava will look to consolidate his spot as the Trojans' QB1. He went 3-1 in starts in 2024, and fans seem excited about seeing a full season from the Nevada high school product.

As for the Trojans, they'll aim to do much better than their 6-6 2024 regular season record. At least they beat the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl to end the campaign on a high note.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
