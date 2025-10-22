"I wasn't happy with results there": Mike Norvell finally breaks silence on hot seat rumors as FSU awaits desperate win following back-to-back losses

After three spectacular wins early into the season, Mike Norvell is struggling to get back on his feet. FSU lost four games back-to-back and will face Wake Forest after a bye week. After Florida head coach Billy Napier's firing, Norvell appears to have found himself in hot water, and experts have been making predictions about his job security.

FSU currently stands with a poor 3-4 record and absolutely no hopes of making the playoffs. This is the sixth year for coach Norvell and Tallahassee and he believes he still has a long way to go and is not bothered by the firing rumors.

He claimed that things have been quite jittery after FSU recorded a spectacular 2023 season, going undefeated to finally get snubbed out of the playoffs.

“It’s about today for me, like, I’m going to show up and I’m going to do everything I can to win today, and then everything builds up for Wake Forest,” Norvell said to the reporterd on Wednesday.

NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Florida State - Source: Imagn

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the long term of what this will be. I mean, until somebody tells me differently, I have absolute belief in long term, and you know, the pressures, the opinions, and the expectations, because there have been times—I mean, you look at our first two and a half years, I wasn’t happy with the results there.

"Even after beating LSU and sitting there 4-3 after a three-game losing streak. I mean, I was extremely disappointed,” he added.

Mike Norvell awaits tough opponents in the coming weekends

As FSU enters the second half of the 2025 season, the challenge gets even tougher. After the Wake Forest matchup, FSU will play Clemson on the road, followed by Virginia Tech, NC State, and finally the Florida Gators to wrap up the season.

In order for Norvell to save his job, it is essential he wins each and every upcoming game.

While speaking to the reporters, the 44-year-old admitted the team's mistakes in the last four weekends. He mentioned that his team could have played better defensively and utilized the turnovers better but crumbled to pressure.

Per reports, Norvell’s contract buyout stands at an expensive $55 million if he gets dismissed in 2025, something that FSU would think twice about, especially in the middle of a season.

