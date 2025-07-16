"I have a hard time seeing the logic": CFB insider refuses to buy Nick Saban unretirement theories after Greg McElroy's recent report

Nick Saban may return to college football, and this theory has created a new stir in the football fraternity. This comes at a critical juncture as Alabama is struggling to get back to its glory days. In the ongoing SEC Media Days, former Alabama quarterback and college football analyst Greg McElroy spilled a report that Saban might return to coaching.

He claimed that it was not his personal opinion but inside news from one of the closest individuals associated with Saban. Reacting to this news, On3 insider J.D. PicKell shared his two cents.

According to him, Saban's college football return is highly unlikely. He does not see the logic as has accomplished almost everything in his illustrious career of over five decades. He is 73 and has been well in his broadcasting career at "College GameDay."

“I have a hard time seeing the logic right," PicKell said on Monday, via the "On3 Podcast. "Your first thought is why? You're 73 years old. You've done everything you could do as a college football head coach, you're the greatest of all time. There's nothing left for you to prove.

“Also, you're awesome on TV like Saturdays with Kirk Herbstreit and Reese Davis. He's awesome because he just won the equivalent of rookie of the year award for what is on television. There's nothing left to prove. Why would you come back to college football? If you're a head coach of this sport, you have a negative downtime."

PicKell added that Saban likely does not want to deal with recruiting anymore, especially when he spends time with his wife.

"If you're on the beach, somewhere with your family, if you want to go somewhere with Miss Terry, guess what? Probably have to keep an eye on recruiting," PicKell said. "Probably have to keep on the portal. Oh, by the way, get to make sure your staff stand intact. If I'm Nick Saban, I don't want to deal with that.”

Kirby Smart takes hilarious swipe at Nick Saban's unretirement rumors

Just like anyone who knows Nick Saban well, they have disregarded the unretirement theory. Georgia coach Kirby Smart hilariously mentioned on Tuesday that he offered Will Muschamp’s job, and that Saban was overqualified. He added that it is Miss Terry's call if Saban would ever return to coaching.

According to Smart, that's not happening. Having been under Saban for a brief period, the Bulldgdogs coach knows a thing or two about his mentor. Especially as the NIL vs. House settlement has taken over college athletics, the possibility of Saban returning is highly unlikely.

