“I hope you feel celebrated”: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola writes emotional message for mom on mother’s day 

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola gave a message to his mother on Mother's Day on Instagram.

Ad

"Happy Mother's Day to the BEST mama God could bless me with!! I hope you feel so celebrated and loved today mama!! I love you," Raiola wrote.

Source: Dylan.Raiola (Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raiola thanked his mother for the love and support that she has given him over his career, which should only get stronger in 2025.

Ad

Trending

The 2024 college football season was seen as a breakout year for Raiola. The freshman came into the Nebraska program and immediately became the team's starting quarterback.

Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cornhuskers (7-6), giving them their first winning season and first bowl appearance since the 2016 season.

The Pinstripe Bowl win over the Boston College Eagles featured another strong performance from Raiola, where he threw for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Ad

Pat McAfee on Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers

There are a lot of expectations around Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program as a whole. The expectations were echoed by college football analyst and WWE commentator Pat McAfee on Friday's edition of his show.

"I think Dylan Raiola is going to be a star next year. ... I’m high on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after getting a chance to meet these boys and chitchat with them one-on-one post-Monday Night RAW in the back."

Ad

McAfee is putting his weight behind Raiola and the Cornhuskers in the 2025 season. Like many others, he believes that the Cornhuskers are going to reach levels that the program has not reached since the 1990s, the last time the program won a national championship.

Helped by an emerging Raiola and a Big Ten where many top players have left for the NFL over the last few seasons, the Nebraska Cornhuskers could make a serious run for the Big Ten and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place