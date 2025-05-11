“I hope you feel celebrated”: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola writes emotional message for mom on mother’s day 

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola gave a message to his mother on Mother's Day on Instagram.
"Happy Mother's Day to the BEST mama God could bless me with!! I hope you feel so celebrated and loved today mama!! I love you," Raiola wrote.
Raiola thanked his mother for the love and support that she has given him over his career, which should only get stronger in 2025.
The 2024 college football season was seen as a breakout year for Raiola. The freshman came into the Nebraska program and immediately became the team's starting quarterback.
Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cornhuskers (7-6), giving them their first winning season and first bowl appearance since the 2016 season.
The Pinstripe Bowl win over the Boston College Eagles featured another strong performance from Raiola, where he threw for 224 yards and one touchdown.
Pat McAfee on Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers
There are a lot of expectations around Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program as a whole. The expectations were echoed by college football analyst and WWE commentator Pat McAfee on Friday's edition of his show.
"I think Dylan Raiola is going to be a star next year. ... I’m high on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after getting a chance to meet these boys and chitchat with them one-on-one post-Monday Night RAW in the back."
McAfee is putting his weight behind Raiola and the Cornhuskers in the 2025 season. Like many others, he believes that the Cornhuskers are going to reach levels that the program has not reached since the 1990s, the last time the program won a national championship.
Helped by an emerging Raiola and a Big Ten where many top players have left for the NFL over the last few seasons, the Nebraska Cornhuskers could make a serious run for the Big Ten and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
