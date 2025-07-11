"I wasn't important enough for Urban Meyer" - When Cam Newton spoke about his relationship with ex-Gators HC over QB1 role 

Cam Newton spent 11 seasons playing in the NFL. Before that, he began his collegiate journey with the Florida Gators back in 2007. Urban Meyer served as the head coach of the team back then. Despite his talents, Newton served as the backup to Gators legend Tim Tebow.

Ad

After medical redshirting his sophomore year, Newton found himself in trouble with various felony charges. This led to the program parting ways with him after his suspension. In April 2024, the former quarterback opened up about his experience at the Swamp on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe, Newton expressed his disappointment over Urban Meyer not giving him a chance to prove himself. He also opened up about the locker room culture and the way the documentary 'Untold: The Swamp' left out important details of the "real story".

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We was untouchable in Gainsville, I ain't gonna lie," Newton said (Timestamp- 0:10 onwards). "I was so disappointed in the documentary because they left out so much... You want to tell the real story? S**t, that was a very toxic locker room. Where we still had success. But damn, it was a combination of a lot of talent that was boiling over.

Ad

"And there was times when it was just unmanageable... Urban was, he didn't want to talk to me," Newton added while talking about his relationship with Meyer (Timestamp- 2:50 onwards). "I wasn't important enough for Urban to talk to me. And you got to think about it like this – do you even have a voice to talk when the person you're trying to talk about is the Heisman frontrunner?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tim Tebow led the Gators to two national championships. On the other hand, Cam Newton found his success after transferring to play for the Auburn Tigers.

He served as their starting quarterback during the 2010 season and led them to a national championship while recording 2,854 yards and 30 passing TDs. Newton was also honored with the Heisman Award for his performance.

Cam Newton opens up about Texas legend Vince Young's influence in his career

Last month, the retired quarterback shared his thoughts about Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young. He had led the team to a national championship in 2005, solidifying his status as one of the greatest.

Ad

Newton opened up about the influence Young had on his own success at the collegiate level.

"Bro, I had to tell this to Vince Young himself," Newton said on the "4th and 1" podcast (Timestamp-1:05:43 onwards). "I said, 'Bro, you do not know what your performance in the Rose Bowl did for me as a high school athlete. That set the parameters of, oh, that's what I got to do.' It was nostalgic, almost euphoric."

Ad

The Tennessee Titans drafted Vince Young in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft. He spent six seasons in the league before hanging up his cleats after one season in the Canadian Football League (2017).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.