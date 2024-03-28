"I have a job and he doesn't": Washington DC Steve Belichick roasts dad, Bill Belichick, in an introductory press conference with Huskies

During his introductory press conference, Steve Belichick, the newly appointed defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies, displayed a sense of humor reminiscent of his father, Bill Belichick.

When asked about the similarities and differences he had with the latter, Steve quipped:

“We definitely have similarities. I got a job, he doesn’t. He knows that. I look up to my dad, he’s a mentor to me, but I’m myself, and like [Carroll] said, excited to get out on the field and work with these guys and work with the kids and recruit kids. Just gonna be myself, I'm not gonna try to be him.”

At Washington, Steve joins a coaching staff led by newly appointed head coach Jedd Fisch, which includes Brenan Carroll, son of Pete Carroll, serving as the offensive coordinator. Fisch joined the Huskies from Arizona after Kalen DeBoer departed for the Alabama job following Nick Saban's retirement.

DeBoer had led the Huskies to the national championship game in the 2023 season, where they fell to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines 34-13. Despite the loss, they claimed the Pac-12 championship defeating Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks in both the regular season and the championship game.

A new chapter in Steve Belichick's career

Steve Belichick parted ways with the NFL's New England Patriots in 2023, after 11 years in different coaching positions with the franchise. All his coaching positions were related to the defensive side of the game.

His departure coincided with his father's exit from the franchise after an illustrious 24-year tenure, during which he built the most successful dynasty the sport has ever seen. The elder Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, three of which Steve Belichick was there for.

In February 2024, Steve Belichick was chosen to be the new Washington Huskies' defensive coordinator. Although he did not hold the title of defensive coordinator at New England, he did have playcalling responsibilities from 2020 to 2023.