"I just audibly gasped" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce moment inside the Chiefs locker room

Taylor Swift brings the hype with her wherever she goes. The rumors about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce were doing the rounds. Sunday was a definitive answer to whoever didn't believe them.

The pop star took a break from her ongoing Eras Tour to catch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. But it was a locker room moment between the couple that caught everyone's eye, including Nick Saban's daughter.

Kristen Saban was all hyped up after seeing the two together. And she let the fans in on her excitement on social media.

Nick Saban's daughter reacts to a Taylor Swift moment in the Chiefs locker room

A video of Travis Kelce showing Taylor Swift around the Chiefs locker room went viral on Instagram.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, could not control her excitement. She shared the video on her Instagram story and let the world know what came to her mind. And it was all excitement.

"The way I just audibly gasped," Kristen wrote in the story.

Credit: Instagram

Kelce and the boys put on a show for his new beau and just rolled over the Bears and by the looks of it, Taylor Swift enjoyed every part of it.

She jumped in excitement when Kelce took one home for a touchdown. The Chiefs had to win for her, and they did.

The Swift-Kelce story started when Travis went to an Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. He revealed later that he wanted to give a friendship bracelet to the popstar but she didn't meet him.

Now she hasn't only met the two-time Super Bowl champion but it has turned into something more than that. But Nick Saban wouldn't be watching the couple like his daughter because he has bigger fish to fry.

Can jittery Alabama make it to the CFB playoffs?

Nick Saban and Alabama have started the season in a rather jittery manner. In the four games they have played so far, the Crimson Tide haven't looked convincing.

They might have three victories under their belt, but their head coach surely won't be happy with the performances.

Alabama has made it a habit to make things difficult for themselves. They fall behind early and then have a mountain to climb.

That is exactly what happened against the Ole Miss Rebels. Trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Crimson Tide came back to win 24-10. But the problems persist. Can Saban and his boys iron out the problems and make it to the playoffs?