"I just have a great heart": Coach Prime's son Bucky shares his unique responsibility in a highly accomplished Sanders family

Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. was not able to make it to the NFL, unlike his father and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo. However, he is still an important part of the Sanders family.

Bucky made an appearance on the "DukesTheScoop" podcast on Friday, where he spoke about a unique role that he plays in the family dynamic.

"I just have a great heart," Bucky said (Timestamp: 7:10). "You don't really look at it as glue. You just have a great heart. You really care about anybody."

This role arises due to the complex family structure of the Sanders family. Bucky is a child of Deion's first wife, Caroline Chambers (alongside Sanders' first daughter Deiondra), while Shedeur and Shilo are sons of Pilar, Deion's second wife.

The glue metaphor could also be used to help describe the lives of Sanders' children. Bucky appears to be the most stable of the bunch.

Deiondra's relationship with rapper Jaquees is occasionally rocky. Shedeur and Shilo are about to embark on massive changes to their lives as they move away from the Colorado Buffaloes and into the NFL, where they will not play for their father.

As for Bucky, he is currently working with the media team for his father's program. Here, he has been able to showcase the ins and outs of the program and the Sanders family life over the last few years. This is something that should continue, even with the absence of the two football-playing members of the Sanders family.

Bucky on when his father will return to Colorado

During his interview, Deion Sanders Jr. also gave fans a timeline for when Deion Sanders Sr., also known as Coach Prime, would return to Colorado. The senior Sanders has been dealing with a health scare recently, but was able to make it to Big 12 Media Days last week and take questions from the media. On when he and his father would return to Boulder, Bucky said:

"We head back to Colorado next week. It’s a blessing. It’s been a long journey- long road. Soon everybody will know the reason I ain’t left this house this summer."

The last sentence of this response is another reflection of Bucky's caring nature. However, while not leaving the house (presumably to be with his father) is a noble thing to do, this could be an indication that Deion may have been quite unwell.

Luckily, he is better now, and next week will return to Colorado to begin preparations for their 2025 season.

