“I was just trying to make it the next week”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra gets honest about emotions she had ahead of her delivery

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, gave birth to her first child Snow in August. On a recent episode of the OG Headquarters podcast, she opened up about her pregnancy and the emotions she was feeling during the weeks preceding her delivery.

“Mentally I was just trying to make it the next week," Sanders said. "Honestly, I was just trying to do whatever I could to just make sure I take the right vitamins, you know, do my little cravings, and I was really just praying that I just make it to the next week."

Sanders suffered from several complications prior to Snow's birth and opened up about those challenges too in her appearance on the podcast.

“It’s no secret that I went through a lot during my pregnancy," she said. "So it’s like, I really couldn’t think about nothing but having Snow and trying to stay strong for him, 'cause they always say that your embryo feels how you feel. So I really tried to just stay strong for him so he could keep fighting to just make it until we needed him to come out."

Baby Snow was born on August 9 last year. Snow was born on the same day as his grandfather and coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime takes a break to spend time with Deiondra Sanders’s son Snow

There isn’t a lot of free time available when coaching college football but Coach Prime is making the most of his break by spending time with his grandson Snow. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach shared some pictures of him spending time with his grandson on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I’m so Blessed it’s impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me. Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN!," Deion Sanders captioned his post.

From the looks of it, Deion Sanders has been making time to relax during the offseason before he starts preparing for the Buffaloes' upcoming season. The Colorado Buffaloes open the 2025 season on August 30 against Georgia Tech.

