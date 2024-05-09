“I just want to give back” - Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins donates $10,000 to his high school football program using NIL money

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins made a heartfelt decision to give back to his high school. The 20-year-old began his collegiate journey with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022. After two seasons with the Rebels, Judkins entered the transfer portal this offseason and joined Ryan Day's roster.

Using his NIL money, Quinshon Judkins decided to give back to the school that he studied at, Pike Road High School. According to reports, the 20-year-old running back donated $10,000 to his high school's football program, where he initially began his football journey.

Judkins said that he felt blessed with the opportunity to earn money through name, image and likeness deals. He also stated that he wants to give back to the community through his NIL earnings during his collegiate career.

"There is a lot of things said about NIL. I was blessed with it, and I just want to give back."

Quinshon Judkins was a first-team Class 5A All-Star during his junior year of high school, rushing for 1,482 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was viewed as a three-star recruit and decided to begin his collegiate journey with the Ole Miss Rebels. He also received offers from programs such as Auburn and Notre Dame.

When Judkins joined Ohio State back in January, he said that he was looking forward to being a part of the team and making a name for himself in his third season of college football.

"You know, I've done some great things at Ole Miss. I learned a lot. But just for me in my third year, you want to be somewhere at a place like Ohio State. Great culture, great teammate, great coaches. The best players and the best fanbase."

Quinshon Judkins' college career and stats

As a freshman for the Rebels in 2022, Judkins was a second-string running back for the team. He played in 13 games and recorded 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year for his incredible debut campaign.

Last season, Quinshon Judkins recorded 1,158 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games for the Rebels. He made the first-team All-SEC both as a freshman and a sophomore before transferring to Ohio State following the 2023 campaign. It will be interesting to see how he performs under head coach Ryan Day.

