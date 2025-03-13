  • home icon
  "I just want him to grow": Travis Hunter opens up on his ambitions for brother Trayvis playing at high school

"I just want him to grow": Travis Hunter opens up on his ambitions for brother Trayvis playing at high school

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 13, 2025 11:20 GMT
Travis Hunter opens up on his ambitions for brother Trayvis. (Image credits: Imagn & Trayvis' X account)
Travis Hunter opens up on his ambitions for brother Trayvis. (Image credits: Imagn & Trayvis' X account)

Heisman winner Travis Hunter is letting his younger brother, Trayvis, carve out his own path in football. As Trayvis gears up to compete at OT7 this year, Hunter shared his aspirations for him.

In a clip posted by Overtime on Wednesday, Hunter was asked about his biggest hopes for his brother as he steps onto the field. His response was simple:

"I just want him to grow," Hunter said.
“He's about to be his junior year of high school, so he got time to grow, but I want him to just grow each year, dominate, be a better player, being able to be coachable, to understand the game more, just continue to grow."
As for advice, Travis Hunter takes a hands-off approach with his brother:

“Nah, I don’t give him advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it."

The former Colorado star believes first-hand experience is life’s best teacher, so Hunter lets his brother navigate challenges independently. A sophomore wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, Trayvis is making his mark on the field and could be a name to keep an eye out for in coming years.

Travis Hunter set to shine at Big 12 Pro Day

Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn
Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are expected to be among the first few picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Next up on their schedule is the Big 12 Pro Day, which will be held at The Star in Frisco, Texas, from March 18-21.

As a rare two-way player, Hunter caught the NFL’s eye with his skills at both cornerback and wide receiver. In 2024, he racked up 1,258 receiving yards and 15 TDs, as well as 4 INTs and 13 passes broken up.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has been the heartbeat of Colorado’s resurgence under Coach Prime and is ready to take his shot at impressing NFL teams. But the Buffaloes have other names set to impress as well. Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. plans to turn heads too, bringing his speed and flair to the field.

Meanwhile, other Big 12 stars, like Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and TCU’s Jack Bech, will join them on Big 12 Pro Day.

Edited by John Maxwell
