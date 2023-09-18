"I just wanted to go viral" - CU Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders gets candid about his desire for attention post Week 3 success against Colorado State

Shedeur Sanders is no different when it comes to making a move toward stardom. The young Colorado Buffalo star delivered a power-packed performance in the opening match against the TCU Horned Frogs and now against the Colorado State Rams.

In a press conference, Shedeur Sanders was asked what transpired midfield in the Week 3 success against Colorado State. He candidly mentioned his intent to get instant fame, saying (via CBS Sports):

"I just wanted attention. Honestly, I just wanted to go viral. Really. So that's all that really happened."

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado Buffaloes to victory

The Colorado Buffs were trailing late in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams. Shedeur Sanders fought valiantly to breach the opponent team's defense as he launched a 98-yard drive in seven plays with just over two minutes left.

Additionally, Sanders successfully attempted crucial passes, capping off with a 45-yard touchdown to Jimmy Horn Jr. He executed a vital two-point conversion to force overtime, leading to a 43-35 victory with his clutch performance.

The match on Saturday, September 16, painted an unsettling picture of the Colorado State Rams. Despite having opportunities to secure the win, turnovers (four for CSU) and a staggering 17 penalties for 187 yards cost them dearly.

The defense also contributed with ill-timed penalties. Additionally, a hit by Rams' Henry Blackburn on Buffs' Travis Hunter resulted in Hunter's hospitalization.

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes: A Victory Amidst Controversy

In a turn of events, Colorado State Rams' HC Jay Norvell stirred controversy by passing comments on Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders. Speaking during his weekly radio show last week, Norvell took a shot at Sanders' professionalism prior to the game. Norvell said (via ESPN):

“I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me. (Colorado’s) not going to like us no matter what we say or do."

Deion Sanders hit back with a befitting statement to Jay Norvell, asking to keep the cameras rolling for the game. Interestingly, the win mattered for the Colorado Buffaloes and Sanders in order to set the record straight.

"It's one point in the game, I said, 'We can't let this dude win. Ain't no way we can let this dude win. This press conference is going to be unbearable if we let this dude win,'" Deion Sanders said (via USA Today).

Even though the 43-35 victory came with Hunter's hospitalization and after Shedeur Sanders' added edge, it speaks volumes about Coach Prime's professionalism and great leadership.