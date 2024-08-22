"I don't have that kind of status": Nick Saban lowballs his privileges at Alabama while talking about office view in Bryant-Denny stadium

Nick Saban, the former coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, recently appeared on "The Triple Option" podcast, where he joined Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram and Rob Stone. Saban, a seven-time national champion with Alabama and LSU, touched on the transformations in college football and shared a light-hearted perspective on his current office view at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban humorously downplayed his influence when discussing his office, which offers a prime view of the stadium.

"I have an office in the stadium now. They kind of, you know, got me out of the Mal M. Moore building so I wouldn't be in the way, which is probably a good thing," Saban said. (39:00)

When Mark Ingram asked if he could watch the games from his office, Saban chuckled and responded:

"No sir. I don't have that kind of status, Mark ... you could probably get an office here."

Nick Saban's legacy at Alabama is undeniable. Set to be honored with the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium named after him, Saban retired in January 2024 after a remarkable 17 seasons.

His tenure was marked by an outstanding 201-29 record, six national championships and nine SEC titles.

Nick Saban shares hilarious story of recruiting Heisman winner Mark Ingram

Earlier this week on "The Triple Option" podcast, Nick Saban shared a humorous and nostalgic story about recruiting Mark Ingram long before the running back became a Heisman Trophy winner.

Saban recalled first noticing Ingram during his high school days.

“I saw Mark on high school film, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy’s one of the best backs in the country,’” Saban said. "He was our No. 1 guy,”

However, Nick Saban was reminded of a funny connection to Ingram’s father. During his time as Michigan State's defensive coordinator, Saban had a tough time keeping tabs on receivers Andre Rison and Mark Ingram Sr. (Ingram’s father). The only way he could reach them was through Ingram Sr.'s girlfriend.

“The only way I could track them down was I had to Big Mark’s girlfriend’s number, so I would call to find out where he was.”

Years later, when recruiting Mark Ingram II, Nick Saban made an in-home visit, unsure if Ingram’s mother was the same girl he used to call. After two hours of silence, she finally broke into laughter and confirmed,

"I sat there for two hours hoping it would never come up,” Saban said. “And, finally his mom started laughing at the end of the home visit and said, ‘I was the girl you used to call.’”

Mark Ingram went on to rush for 3,261 yards and score 42 touchdowns in his college career. His stellar 2009 season, with 1,658 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, earned him the Heisman Trophy, making him the first Alabama player to win the prestigious award.

