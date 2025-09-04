"I was kinda pissed, we didn't win by more": Mike Norvell quips after taking down Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in opening weekend

Tommy Castellanos was successful in selling his chirp &quot;Nick Saban can’t save you” that he made earlier in the offseason. It was a complete domination by the Seminoles at Tallahassee in the opening weekend of the 2005 college football season. All that glaze and supremacy of Alabama football nearly perished with Mike Norvell's team playing their absolute best to not allow the Alabama defense to capitalize. The game ended with FSU's 31-17 win and a bragging right for life. Norvell, who was recently speaking on The Triple Option podcast, pondered upon the Week 1 game and the team's mindset before and after winning the bout.Norvell mentioned that the team was aware of the stakes, especially after Castellanos’ pitch to instigate Alabama players. He chuckled, saying that he was pissed that FSU didn't win by more.“It was a dominant performance, but I was kind of pissed off. We didn't win by more. You know, I mean our team, we celebrate that win. We knew the stage. I thought our guys did that. They embraced that challenge,&quot; Norvell said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's more interesting is the discipline the entire FSU team showed on Sunday; all the players showed up for practice. The Seminoles next play East Texas A&amp;M on Saturday.“But we left Saturday night, you know, everybody's excited, everybody's compassionate. I mean, we came back Sunday and went to work, and there was ownership of the mistakes that were made. You receive the correction, and you try to go apply it. &quot;This morning, we had practice, and you felt our team practiced today, and it gives you a lot of confidence in what you're going to be able to accomplish,” he added.Mike Norvell and FSU will enjoy an above-average schedule in 2025After a disastrous 2-10 season last year, Norvell and the team could be looking to reinstate their prominence in the ACC.Their schedule for the season looks above average and the intensity of games increases towards the second half of the season. In Week 3, FSU will play Kent State at home followed by Virginia and Miami in consecutive weeks.Pittsburgh, Stanford, Wake Forest and Clemson are other consecutive matchups for FSU starting Week 6. They wrap up 2025 with a blockbuster against the Florida Gators. It is fair to say, Norvell will be looking at a playoff spot in the expanded 12-team bracket.