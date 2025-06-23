"I don't know anyone that can stop them": Paul Finebaum names ACC powerhouse who could run riot in 2025

Paul Finebaum views Clemson as a national title threat in 2025, reversing course from earlier criticism and citing the Tigers’ returning talent and ACC Championship momentum.

On his ESPN and SEC Network platform, "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Saturday, Finebaum called Clemson “very dangerous” and a likely College Football Playoff team. He said that the Tigers could run riot through the season if they beat LSU in their opener on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“They're very good, and if they can get by LSU in the opener, I don't know anyone that can stop them,” he said, according to Athlon Sports.

Clemson wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham gives a thumbs up - Source: Imagn

Clemson returns over 80% of its production from 2024, including quarterback Cade Klubnik. Finebaum cited that continuity, along with last year’s ACC title, as reasons for optimism. He said that the LSU game is crucial for playoff seeding, given the ACC's lack of elite teams.

Finebaum was less confident in Florida State, calling the Seminoles a “mystery team” despite portal additions. He questioned whether “buying a bunch of players” would be enough to rebound from a 2-10 season. ESPN’s FPI, which Finebaum often references, projected FSU at 6-6.

In March, Finebaum also predicted a major ACC shakeup around 2030, when exit fees drop to $75 million. He said that the league has only “put off the inevitable” of member schools leaving.

ACC powerhouse Clemson recruiting targets before an NCAA-mandated dead period begins next week

Ben Boulware, Clemson football linebackers coach smiles - Source: Imagn

Clemson recruiting targets are wrapping up their final official visits this weekend before the NCAA’s quiet period begins, with multiple commitments expected in the coming weeks.

Linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a five-star prospect, is visiting Texas after a previous stop at Clemson. Five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is at Texas A&M and will announce his decision on July 4. He also visited Clemson, Texas, Miami and Auburn.

Four-star defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil is at NC State after a Clemson visit last weekend. Meanwhile, four-star running back Jae Lamar, the only back who visited Clemson during its official weekend, is in Athens and will commit on June 25, per The Clemson Insider.

Cornerback Danny Odem, a four-star, is visiting Nebraska and plans to announce June 23 after visiting Clemson. Four-star safety Blake Stewart is at Michigan following visits to Clemson and Miami.

