“I know it was a bad spot”: CFB world already divided over Riley Leonard-led 1st TD drive for Notre Dame 

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Ohio State and Notre Dame has turned controversial right from the first drive. Fans are already out at the game officials for what looked like a wrong call early in the high-stakes contest.

The Fighting Irish had the game's first possession, strategically advancing down the field. However, the drive quickly became controversial, as a ball placement on a pass play sparked significant backlash on social media, with many criticizing the officiating.

Riley Leonard connected with Kris Mitchell on a 10-yard pass on a 2nd-and-10 near midfield, ruled a first down. However, replay footage suggested Mitchell was down at least a yard short of the marker. Despite the apparent misjudgment, the officials awarded Notre Dame the first down.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The call extended the drive and ignited controversy early in the game.

However, some fans believe the call had no impact whatsoever on the eventual touchdown scored as the Fighting Irish looked unstoppable in the drive.

Here’s a look at some reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"SEC refs making sure the B10 can't win," a fan wrote.

"All 22 camera angle main feed is terrible," another fan said.

"It’s hard to complain about college officiating after watching how bad the NFL was this weekend," one fan commented.

"Officiating seems horrible everywhere for all sports," a fan added.

Notre Dame and Ohio State converted their first drive

After Notre Dame drew the first blood with the opening drive of the encounter, Ohio State replied by converting its first drive also. This set the stage for the kind of back-and-forth contest to be expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Notre Dame capitalized on the favorable call, methodically orchestrating an 18-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 9:45 of game time. Leonard punctuated the possession by rushing into the end zone untouched for the touchdown in the longest drive of the playoffs.

Ohio State got things interesting after it went on to score with its first drive of the game. The drive had 11 plays for 75 yards and lasted 6:06. The Buckeyes could only complete the drive in the second quarter after the Fighting Irish consumed most of the first quarter.

Without a doubt, an exciting national championship game awaits fans as the Buckeyes held a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.