"I know coach Day": Former Buckeye Marcus Freeman points to parallels between Ohio State and Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame will face Ohio State in the national title game on Monday in Atlanta. While the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes will rival for college football's biggest prize in just over 24 hours, the coaches from both teams shared pleasantries on Sunday.

In a news conference, Freeman praised Ohio State coach Ryan Day and even spoke about the relationship he shares with his counterpart. Freeman also drew parallels between the Notre Dame and Buckeyes programs and how they aim to help young student-athletes.

"I know coach Day and a lot of people on his staff that have integrity and do things the right way," Freeman said. "And it's about building young people and helping them grow, helping them be better individuals because of the time they've spent with us." (35:17)

"I think it's important that you can aspire to win national championships every year. But you can also make sure that young people you're leading are better because of the time they spent with you. And I think that's a reflection of both football programs."

Notably, Freeman spent five years with the Buckeyes as a linebacker from 2004 to 2008. He racked up 268 tackles (140 solo), 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his time at Ohio State.

Now, nearly 16 years after his graduation, Freeman has the opportunity to win a national title as a coach against the Buckeyes.

Marcus Freeman will aim to end Notre Dame's national title drought

NCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

Marcus Freeman will aim to end Notre Dame's 36-year drought for a national title when the Fighting Irish play Ohio State on Monday. The last time Notre Dame won the national championship was in Jan. 1989, when it beat West Virginia 34-21 in the Fiesta Bowl.

While Freeman has been the coach for the Fighting Irish since 2021, he has been clear that he wants his players to grab this opportunity to make history.

Here's a look at the TV and live stream details for the Notre Dame-Ohio State national title game.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

