“I don't know if Deion Sanders would be a good coach”: Colin Cowherd drops blunt statement about Coach Prime’s potential Cowboys step

Deion Sanders has been officially contacted by Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, about the possibility of becoming the next coach of the franchise. Rumors have swirled in recent months linking the Colorado coach to his former NFL team and several others.

While it's unclear whether Deion Sanders will replace the recently fired Mike McCarthy in Dallas, there is significant discussion about his potential fit in the NFL. Colin Cowherd, however, is highly skeptical of Sanders’ coaching abilities and his chances of thriving at the professional level.

“I don't know if Deion Sanders – Prime Time – will be a great coach,” Cowherd said in his show “The Herd” Thursday. "Let's just be honest about his college football experience.

“He went 13-12 in two years with arguably the best college quarterback and without an argument the Heisman Trophy winner who plays both sides of the ball, and in a bad conference, the Big 12. He wouldn't (have) in the SEC. He wouldn't, even in the Big Ten or the ACC."

Colin Cowherd explains why Deion Sanders is not a good fit for the NFL

Based on his performance during the 2024 season, Deion Sanders appears to be finding his footing in college football. However, the NFL is an entirely different stage, operating with a dynamic that differs significantly from college football.

Colin Cowherd doesn’t see Sanders winning games or achieving success in the NFL, particularly given the current state of the Cowboys. Instead, he views Sanders as a figure who thrives in the spotlight rather than as a transformative leader for the franchise.

“Prime Time can sell Prime Time, and by proxy, he'll sell Dallas. But salesmanship is huge in college football. That's 75% of the game. Nick Saban was old, but he was young in the recruiting trail. He had energy and juice and swag, and Deion's got a lot of that."

"But the Cowboys have no cap room and they're not going to trade Dak. So how does he make him better? And my rule has always been, whenever you make a coaching move, what do your rivals say? What do you think the Philadelphia Eagles are saying this morning about this story? They're saying, ‘Well, Jerry likes the spotlight, so he'll get the spotlight.’”

Deion Sanders' performance with Colorado in the 2024 season, when the team finished with a 9-4 record, has drawn significant attention from the NFL. However, translating that success to the professional stage would be far more challenging.

