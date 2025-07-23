  • home icon
  "I know his heart when it comes to it": Mike Norvell defends FSU QB Tommy Castellanos for his Alabama chirp at ACC media days

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:23 GMT
Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos is determined to stay in the spotlight and challenge SEC powerhouses – Alabama Crimson Tide—as they kick off the 2025 season on August 30 at home. The veteran quarterback aims to lead FSU out of their slump after finishing at the bottom of the ACC with a poor 2-10 record. It has been a rough season for the Seminoles, especially after a perfect record in 2023.

Castellanos reiterated his stance against Alabama at the 2025 ACC Media Days in Charlotte, mentioning that his team will fight hard. Normally, QBs avoid making such strong statements in the preseason, especially about opponents. But head coach Mike Norvell seems to be relishing every moment of it.

While speaking to reporters at the media event, he mentioned that he was proud of Castellanos and supports him. Speaking about the Alabama chirp, he claimed that his QB meant no disrespect, but it was his confidence in his skills and the team's capabilities.

“Well I watched the work. I believe in Tommy, I believe in our football team. Anybody can get on a microphone and say whatever they want to say. And Tommy is a very respectful young man that’s put in the work, has had his own journey and experiences, and I know his heart when it comes to it,” Norvell said to the reporters on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 2:00]
“So, I’m grateful for who he is and what he’s all about. And that’s what I told him (after the comments). We’re not here to try to speak ourselves into a victory, we’re trying to go earn a victory. And you better show up every single day and let’s go be what we’re capable of being. And if we’ll do that, the rest will take care of itself,” he added.
Mike Norvell's QB Tommy Castellanos clarifies his Alabama chirp ahead of 2025 season

While the comments may seem extreme, the former Boston College QB clarifies that he means no disrespect to the Alabama players individually. Earlier this offseason, he caused some controversy by explicitly stating that Nick Saban was no longer with the program to save them and that he would fight in the season opener.

While speaking to reporters at media day, he mentioned that his comments suggested Bama may no longer be as strong as they used to be. He was confident in his team's capabilities after a subpar season.

With an improved offense and defensive unit, expect at least a 9+ win season from Norvell & Co. if they aim to make the playoffs this upcoming season.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
