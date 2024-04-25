"I know what I got in my bag": Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. shuts down critics surrounding his dual-threat abilities on Kay Adams show

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has shut down critics over his dual-threat abilities heading into the NFL Draft.

Penix is considered to be a late first-round pick or early second-round pick. The Huskies QB led Washington to the college football national championship game last season.

Penix went 363-for-555 for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was more of a pocket passer, but the Huskies QB says he isn't concerned about not showing off his running ability in college.

"I don't really listen to it. With all the guys around me, I had so many great players around me I wanted to get the ball to, and I feel like as a quarterback, I process and get through my reads really well so it can get to a point where I can get to my fourth or fifth read and a lot of the times those guys are open, so I can throw it to my check down," Penix said on Up & Adams.

"As far as all the people saying I can't run, I don't listen to it. I know what I can do; whenever I need it, I can show it. I showed it in the Sugar Bowl; in the playoffs, I ran a couple times that game. I know what I got in my bag; all the tools are going to be out whenever they need to be," Penix added.

Last season, Penix only had eight rushing yards, but in college, sacks count as negative rushing yards. But, at the 40-yard dash, he ran a 4.46, which showed off his speed.

Michael Penix Jr.'s draft projection

Michael Penix Jr. is considered a late first- or early second-round pick.

Penix has seen his draft stock increase as he's now -400 to be selected in the first round, which implies an 80% chance, according to the odds.

Heading into the first round of the draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't think Penix will fall below pick No. 13.

“The Washington quarterback is liked by several teams with picks in the teens, but I don’t think he’ll last past the Raiders at No. 13.

"That’s a little rich for my tastes — he finished No. 24 on my Big Board — but there are several teams looking for their quarterback of the future in this class, and his accuracy, experience and moxie make him appealing," Kiper said, via Sporting News.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday in Detroit.