  • "I don't know if I'm mentally ready": Deion Sanders reveals major step taken to pass on his multi-million dollar empire amid health scare

By Maliha
Modified Jul 28, 2025 10:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

After wrapping up his second season with a 9-4 record, Deion Sanders is dealing with the challenge of guiding the Buffaloes without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Besides that, his ongoing health issues have been a major concern, which has seen him miss the school's spring and early summer camp.

Coach Prime has been relatively quiet about his medical condition, but he is expected to hold a press conference on Monday to address both personal and team matters. Medical experts from CU Anschutz and UC Health are also expected to attend.

Ahead of that press conference, the third-year Colorado head coach shared a candid moment on his Instagram on Sunday, saying:

"I don't know if I'm ready mentally, emotionally," Sanders said on May 9, according to the video. "Last night was tough, yesterday was tough. Because I had to make a will. It's not easy at all to think that you may not be here. But you want to leave here by the street."
This emotional statement came just two days after Sanders posted a more upbeat message on X:

"Back and Feeling Great!"
Despite rumors of a possible retirement, Sanders is still under contract with Colorado through the 2029 season. After leading Jackson State to a 27-6 record, Coach Prime has gone 13-12 at Colorado so far.

Fall camp for the Buffaloes begins Monday. Amid this health struggle, Sanders reportedly spent several days at his Texas ranch.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coach Prime's fortune stands at $60 million, with his current five-year, $54 million contract extension placing him among the top-paid coaches in college football.

Deion Sanders stays focused on Colorado football despite lingering health issues

Since undergoing a toe amputation on his left foot in 2021 due to blood clots during his time at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has dealt with lingering complications, which got exacerbated by both diabetes and a family history of clotting issues.

Despite these health concerns, Sanders maintained a high-energy presence and kept the spotlight on Colorado football rather than his struggles.

At Big 12 media day in Texas on Wednesday, he made an appearance but declined to give any health updates.

"I’m not here to talk about my health," Sanders said. "I’m here to talk about my team. I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world. Not a want or desire in the world."

Deion Sanders' program is set to kick off its 2025 season with a "Friday Night Lights" matchup against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Brad Taningco
