"I don't know if that's my speed": Austin Simmons gets real on coach Lane Kiffin's famous pilates session

The Ole Miss Rebels are turning the page this fall as sophomore Austin Simmons prepares to take over as the Rebels’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season. After spending last year behind former starter and first-round NFL draft pick Jaxson Dart, Simmons will assume the leading role.

Simmons appeared on the “Andy & Ari On3 podcast” on Friday, and was asked if he had taken part in coach Lane Kiffin’s popular pilates class.

“I’ve heard actually, it’s really good for you but I don’t know if that’s my speed or not though, that’s the thing,” he said." "It’s mentally tough and physically tough I would say that.” [18:00]

Lane Kiffin praises Austin Simmons’ leadership in the locker room

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback had limited playtime as a freshman in 2024, completing 19-of-32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while adding five rushes for 14 yards.

Fast forward to spring camp, Coach Lane Kiffin, entering his sixth season at Ole Miss, praised Austin Simmons’ leadership and work ethic.

"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players,” Kiffin said. “He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."

Originally recruited from the Miami area as a dual-sport athlete, Simmons was also a pitcher for the Ole Miss baseball team. However, he has since chosen to focus exclusively on football.

"Things are more time consuming,” Simmons said during spring camp. "You have more responsibilities outside the facility. ... I really want to prioritize the reason why I came here, and that's to be a great football player and win a national championship.

"I'll do whatever it takes to reach those goals, trying to minimize distractions outside the facility."

The Rebels’ locker room culture has been an important part of the program’s success under Kiffin, and Austin Simmons is buying in fully.

"Football is football at the end of the day, regardless if I'm the starting quarterback or the backup. It doesn't matter. We're here to play football. We're here for one goal and that's to win a national championship. I'm still another player on this team.”

Ole Miss opens its 2025 season on Aug 30 at home against Georgia State.

