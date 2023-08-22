Florida's Urban Meyer has clinched two national championships. As amazing as that sounds, Meyers finds himself under the overwhelming pressure of repeating the success in 2009. The squad had entered the season as champions, but internal turmoils took the charm away sooner than unexpected.

Florida perched at the zenith in college football at the time. However, the debate and disagreements culminated in a loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. One of the events of confusion and unrest included a rift between Florida's offense and defence leaders. Urban Meyers addresses the spat in his statement, revealing his thoughts on the 247Sports documentary.

Urban Meyer Addresses Locker Room Clash: Tim Tebow and Brandon Spikes in Focus

Meyers broke his silence on the locker room spat between Tim Tebow and Brandon Spikes. He confirmed that it was a disagreement on the field that culminated inside the locker room. Talking about the incident he said,

“My alpha on defense, my alpha on offense, two guys that were leaders were having a big argument in the locker room and I know whose fault it was … it was mine."

Meyers added,

"If someone’s not playing perfect, why not."

Despite this, Florida went on to win the 2007 national championship with an impressive score of 29-19. It preserved its unblemished record ahead of a showdown with Georgia.

Where is Coach Meyer now?

Meyer is considered one of the most successful coaches in college football history. His influence on and victories with both Florida and Ohio State shall always be celebrated.

Meyers was among those quad coaches who have achieved titles with two different universities. This list also includes names like Nick Saban, Pop Warner, and Howard Jones.

Meyer had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which didn't prove to be much of a success. He went on to become an analyst for FoxSports in 2022. His insightful perspectives and detailed understanding of the sport are screened on the "Big Noon Kickoff" on Fox.

Urban is one of those few people who are still attached and dedicated to the sport. His command and impact on the game in his early years support his successful role as an analyst.