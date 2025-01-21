"I know what he and his wife and his family go through": SEC admirer Kirk Herbstreit makes eye-catching remarks about Ryan Day after huge win

It has in no way been an easy season for Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day. He was already on the hot season coming into this season, and it was further amplified following regular-season finale loss against the unranked Michigan Wolverines.

However, Day settled all doubts in the minds of critiques after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 34-23 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night.

As the clock winded down in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Day was reeling it all in, rushing through the sidelines mesmerized with thoughts. ESPN's Kirk Herstreit who was in the booth calling the game, said about the coach:

"I hear the stories behind the curtain, I know what he and his wife and his family go through. It's really, it's tough. It's tough to be a coach at a premium school where you're expected to win every game. He handled it with such class."

Day, who has been with the program since 2018, finally made it to the top after close finishes in the previous year, including the national championship game of the 2020 season.

Ryan Day feels special for his Ohio State team, who were counted out

Monday night spectacle saw Ohio State clinching its ninth national title and third in the last 50 years.

It was a special moment for Ryan Day's squad, given they had to take a lot of harsh criticism following their loss to Michigan. However, from the time the playoffs started, each member of that unit knew they needed to lift themselves to prove many wrong.

"The story gets to get told now, and it's a great story," Ryan Day said postgame to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"I've got a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations. And there's a point where there's a lot of people that counted us out. We just kept swinging and kept fighting. It's the reason why you get into coaching is to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons and then reach their dreams. This is what happened tonight."

Ohio State's journey might have included a loss to Michigan, but it also included taking down some of the best programs in the nation including Oregon Ducks and the Texas Longhorns.

