“I know what he and his wife go through”: Kirk Herbstreit spills the beans on adversities faced by Ohio State HC Ryan Day

College football analyst and announcer Kirk Herbstreit says Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day dealt with plenty of adversities throughout the season.

Ohio State entered the season as one of the favorites to win the national championship. However, the Buckeyes lost to Oregon and then were stunned by Michigan as a three-touchdown favorite.

However, with the playoff expanding to 12 teams, Ohio State still got in and the Buckeyes dominated that stage, cruising to a national championship win. During the game, Herbstreit spoke about the adversities that Day has faced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

"I hear the stories behind the curtain, I know what he and his wife and his family go through. It's really, it's tough. It's tough to be a coach at a premium school where you're expected to win every game. He handled it with such class," Herbstreit said.

As Herbstreit explained, Day has faced plenty of criticism throughout the year, but he has managed to come through all of that with flying colors.

Day has been the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2018 and has gone 70-10. He won his first national championship on Monday.

Ryan Day calls Ohio State one of the best football teams

Following the Ohio State Buckeyes winning the national title on Monday, Ryan Day called the team one of the best ever.

Ohio State had plenty of talent and it showed in the playoffs as the Buckeyes cruised to the title.

"After all the things that have been said throughout the year, these guys are going to be cemented as one of the best stories in Ohio State history and one of the best football teams ever," Day said in his postgame press conference, via CBS Sports.

"Only nine teams have ever done it and three in over 50 years. There was a point where not a lot of people had that vision, but these guys did and they saw it through. Ohio State might not be for everybody, but it's for these guys and I'm really proud of them."

Ohio State beat Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame en route to winning the national title. The Buckeyes are favored to win the national championship next season at +450, which implies an 18.2% chance of winning it all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place