"I have a Labrador retriever that could coach that guy": Biff Poggi drops bizarre compliment on Bryce Underwood after Michigan's blowout win

Interim Michigan coach Biff Poggi raved about the performance of quarterback Bryce Underwood in the Wolverines' 63-3 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Underwood was all over the field in the Wolverines' blowout win over the Chippewas, completing 16 of 25 attempts for 235 yards. He recorded a touchdown and an interception that led to a CMU field goal in the second quarter.

Underwood also showed his potential on the ground, rushing for 114 yards in nine carries with two touchdowns. The brilliant performance left Poggi complementing the 18-year-old quarterback with a bizarre comment during the postgame press conference.

"It was a plan to get him using his legs a little more," Poggi said (Timestamp 0:26). "But I mean, I have a Labrador retriever that could coach that guy. He’s unbelievable."

The interim coach noted that the plan to hand Underwood the license to run the ball against Central Michigan was pre-planned by the suspended coach, Sherrone Moore. He praised offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey for executing the strategy to perfection.

“It’s critical," Poggi said (Timestamp 0:47). "When a quarterback can extend a play — you’re a defense, you play two plays really well and you think you’re getting off the field and this kid extends the play with his legs. Those things are heartbreaking for defenses."

The No. 23-ranked Wolverines ran over the Chippewas early in the game, scoring 35 points in the first half en route to an emphatic, bounce-back win and improved to 2-1.

Michigan torches Central Michigan with 625 total yards to secure an emphatic win

Michigan (2-1) was limited to 288 yards in last week's game against Oklahoma. And on Saturday, the Wolverines channelled their frustrations to the field and ran over Central Michigan (1-2) with a whopping 625 total yards to earn an emphatic win.

Michigan had 35 first downs and rushed for 390 yards, with Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes combining for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Marshall, Jasper Parker, Bryson Kuzdzal and Andrew Marsh joined in the touchdown party, scoring the other five TDs.

Wide receiver Semaj Morgan caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Hogan Hansen, Donovan McCulley, Channing Goodwin and Marsh finished with at least 30 yards for a balanced receiving output for Michigan.

The Wolverines' defense also shone, limiting Central Michigan to eight first downs and 142 total yards. The defensive line forced a fumble and had an interception to complete the demolition.

Michigan opens its Big Ten Conference campaign on Sept. 20 against unbeaten Nebraska, which is coming off a 59-7 beatdown of Houston Christian to gain its third straight win.

