"I left a little bit of meat on the bone": Legendary Ed Orgeron hints at coaching return with his viral remark amid 2025 college football season

Former national champion and legendary LSU coach Ed Orgeron expressed his desire on Wednesday to return to the sidelines and handle a new team.Orgeron, who guided the Joe Burrow-led Tigers team to a 15-0 season sweep en route to the national championship, spoke about his readiness to coach again during an interview with Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV.The Louisiana native said he's ready to accept whatever coaching position is available in a college football program as long as he is on the sidelines, doing what he does best.“All depends what the best thing available is,” Orgeron told Doucet. “But I’m ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone. I’m ready to go.”Ed Orgeron coached for six seasons at LSU and gained tremendous success in the program. He had a 51-20 record and 31-17 in SEC play.He steered the Tigers to victories in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, 2018 Citrus Bowl and the 2019 Peach Bowl, which led to winning the national championship game.Orgeron was fired after the 2021 season for his failure to follow up on the 2019 title run, going 11-11 in the next two seasons.The college football season is approaching its midpoint and four coaching jobs in the Power Four conferences have been vacated due to lackluster performances from their original bench tacticians.With Ed Orgeron confirming his availability to coach again, only time will tell if he'll be on the sidelines instructing the plays for a new team.Ed Orgeron reminisces about the glory days at LSUFormer LSU coach Ed Orgeron shared the feeling of leading the Tigers to a perfect 2019 season, which led to winning the national championship.During the August 18 episode of Barstool Sports' &quot;Pardon My Take,&quot; Orgeron said everybody in Louisiana cherished the title run and showered them with praises and tremendous support.“I felt like we were kings of the country,” Orgeron said. “Everybody loved us and a lot of people were supporting us.&quot;Before taking his coaching chops at LSU, he served as the head coach for Ole Miss from 2005 to 2007 and Southern California in 2013.Though his three-season stint with the Rebels failed miserably, Orgeron said he appreciated the time he had in Oxford. That job allowed him to reform his approach the next time he handled a college football team.Which program will hire the services of legendary coach Ed Orgeron now that he announces his readiness to return to the sidelines? Let us know your insights in the comments section.