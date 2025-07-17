"I let our team down": Eli Drinkwitz takes the blame for Missouri's humiliating loss to rival Texas A&M at SEC media days

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened up about his team's humiliating loss to Texas A&M last season during the SEC media day on Thursday.
Drinkwitz took responsibility for the loss, saying he let his team down by not being prepared for the Aggies. Texas A&M defeated Missouri 41-10. The game was never competitive, as the Aggies had a 24-0 lead at halftime.
The Tigers' coach said it all began with him and the decision-making process.
"I let our team down by not being prepared to play at Texas A&M on the road," Drinkwitz said. "We were a step slow in just about everything we did, beginning with me and the decision-making process."
That October game was a huge upset at the time, as the Aggies were the 25th-ranked team in the nation. Missouri was ranked No. 9. The Tigers amassed a 10-3 record last season, finishing ahead of Texas A&M (8-5).
If Missouri wants to keep pace with the likes of fellow SEC juggernauts such as Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, it'll have to find a way to bag the winnable games in hopes of making a College Football Playoff push.
Can Missouri join the SEC elite in 2025?
Missouri had a promising run in 2024 with its 10 wins. However, with the loss of quarterback Brady Cook, the team's starter for the past several seasons, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets this offseason, it will be interesting to see if they're able to improve on that.
The Tigers will have a few options at QB, with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula as the expected front-runner. However, other quarterbacks on the roster who will be competing for the job include Sam Horn and Matt Zollers, the latter being a highly-touted early enrollee.
With the program now looking at a shuffle at QB heading into next season, and needing to compete with SEC giants, Missouri will likely be facing an uphill battle.
It will be interesting to see who Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz ultimately chooses to lead the charge at QB. They'll open up their 2025 campaign against Central Arkansas on Aug. 28.
Texas A&M Aggies Fan? Check out the latest Texas A&M Aggies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place