"I like the attention that comes with it": Kaidon Salter opens up why he chose becoming a QB over any other position 

Kaidon Salter was destined to become a QB. He is a multi-talented athlete who can play almost all the positions in an offensive scheme. Starting his career as a running back, he slowly ventured into being a QB just because of his arm strength from a very young age.

Ad

While speaking to Darius Sanders on his podcast "Reach The People Media" on Saturday, Salter mentioned his affinity for quarterbacks. He noted that he discovered his singing ability during middle school, which made him stand out among other team members.

Kaidon Salter explained that his coaches encouraged him to throw the ball frequently rather than carry it. So he started enjoying the best of both worlds — being a running back and a quarterback. He claims that a quarterback’s role is more than just passing the ball; it also involves leading the team and constantly coaching the players to maximize their potential.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I like the attention that comes with it, I like the leadership that I have the leadership that comes with it with being a being the quarterback you got to show a lot of leadership to your team and coach everybody up and i'm just on the field like i'm so energetic and talk a lot and do this that the third but off the field i'm just this chill guy that likes to lay in my bed and watch movies all day and probably go bowl every now and then,” Salter said to Sanders on Saturday. [Timestamp - 12:28]

Ad

Ad

“The position just at an early age it stuck out to me. I started off as a running back like when I had number three, I was a running back. One day after practice. We just throw back tackle and the coaches see me slinging a ball around like, you know, you throw it up.

Ad

"I was throwing it so high and throwing it far as maybe six, seven or eight years old so like the next thing, you know, they were trying me out as quarterback and I just started, I fell in love with it just being able to have it in my hand every time even though I running back," he added.

Ad

Kaidon Salter is unfazed about the QB battle at Colorado

Heading into the 2025 season, Salter is a touted QB1 pick for Deion Sanders, especially after his son Shedeur Sanders leaves for the NFL this year. Salter is having tough competition from the five-star recruit Julian Lewis, fresh out of high school, who is also competing for the starting role. In March, Salter mentioned that he is not worried about any challenges.

Coach Prime brought him in to have a veteran talent inside the quarterback room and groom Lewis at the same time, something that he did when JuJu was still in high school. Salter will probably start the program since this will be his final year playing college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place