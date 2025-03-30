"I like how he's come in": Mike Norvell impressed with the performance of freshman quarterback at first scrimmage of the spring

Mike Norvell will name a new starting quarterback for Florida State in the upcoming 2025 college football season. The Seminoles had DJ Uiagalelei, who has now departed for the professional stage, as their starter in what was a largely disappointing season in 2024.

Florida State had its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, and all three options at quarterback had the opportunity to showcase their talent. The battle for the starting role in the spring practice is between Brock Glenn, Thomas Castellanos and Kevin Sperry.

However, Sperry stood out in the first spring scrimmage on Saturday. The incoming freshman impressed his coaches with his performance. Accordingly, Mike Norvell had something to say about the quarterback in his press conference session following the scrimmage.

“I like how he's come in,” Norvell said. “He's coming in learning. He understands that there's a lot of work to do in front of him. You study, you prepare, and then you try to go out there and execute. He's had some real freshman moments in practice, but he's also had some like today.

“He just went out there and played. I like seeing that. You had a couple of vertical shots that he hit down the field. Elijah Moore had a long touchdown. Willy Suarez, had two long touchdown passes to those guys with a rush, with things coming at him. It was good to see those guys finish the plays for him. I liked his poise out there as a freshman."

Mike Norvell on splitting reps between the quarterbacks

Florida State split reps between the three quarterbacks in its first scrimmage on Saturday. In his press conference session, Mike Norvell addressed the decision, which was overseen by the team's offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, and quarterback coach Tony Tokarz.

“I think Coach Malzahn and Coach Tokarz are doing a good job giving guys opportunities to be in the best position, to showcase what they can do,” Norvell said in regards to the decision.

“Sometimes putting them in challenging situations to see how they respond to different groups. Just like anything, when you play quarterback, you want the quarterback to go out there and make 10 guys on the field better that are with them.”

According to Mike Norvell, there were roughly 110-120 plays in the scrimmage, offering each quarterback enough chances, giving each QB enough chances. Without a doubt, the first scrimmage performances have intensified the race for the starting job.

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.