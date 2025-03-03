"I like it": Shedeur Sanders gets hilarious with reporter who was flexing his chain from Amazon

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders brought his signature swagger to the 2025 NFL combine in Indianapolis, delivering laughs while flexing his style. After his press conference, a reporter asked Sanders to evaluate his chain.

Ad

"I got it from Amazon,” he told Sanders. “What do you think?”

Known for his flashy fashion, Sanders - who frequently sports custom diamond necklaces, including his iconic No. 2 chain said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I like it. It ain't about doing better. You can wear the chain, the chain don't wear you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In another video that surfaced on the social media platform X, Sanders was spotted sporting two diamond-studded necklaces during the Combine. While he didn't participate in any drills, his fashion choices at the combine did make the headlines.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the 2023 season, Coach Prime’s son set the college football world abuzz by flaunting a diamond-studded watch during warmups against Nebraska. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Titans will host Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders for visits this week.

Shedeur Sanders possibly throws out challenge to Tom Brady, Raiders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans as he warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field - Source: Getty

In a mock draft published on February 11, ESPN draft analyst, Field Yates had Sanders being selected with the sixth pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Colorado star Shedeur Sanders has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, but now he’s possibly openly challenging Tom Brady and his team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Sanders said at the NFL combine when asked about the Raiders, who hold the No. 6 pick:

“That’s [explicit], bruh. I ain’t going sixth.” (Per Bolavip US).

Sanders spoke about his abilities and why he believed he should not be drafted with a lower pick in the first round.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back,” Sanders said. “You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place