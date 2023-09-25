I don't like this team - Stephen A. Smith has a blunt reaction for Nick Saban's Alabama in 2023 season

Nick Saban has a big fan in Stephen A. Smith. But when your biggest fan says there is some concern about you, one would probably be a little worried. And according to Stephen A., he doesn't like what he has seen till now from the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is always a favorite to make a playoff run every season. They are in a good position as far as their record this year is concerned. But still, Stephen A. Smith seems to have found the one chink in the Nick Saban armor.

With the Georgia Bulldogs as strong as ever, Alabama cannot afford any mistakes on their part.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

So, what is the main cause of concern for Stephen A. Smith? And does he see the Crimson Tide going out to fix the problem this season?

Stephen A. Smith is concerned about Alabama and Nick Saban

Stephen A. Smith recently went on one of his classic rants about Alabama. Well-known sports author Paul Finebaum joined Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe on the First Take. And the star of the show revealed why he doesn't like what is happening in Alabama at the moment.

Stephen A. also argued about the cause of the Crimson Tide's bleak future this season.

"I don't like this team. You lost your captains on both sides of the ball, Will Anderson and Bryce Young. You don't have a quarterback. Nick Saban has basically said he is playing all three quarterbacks. Milroe didn't look good. Obviously, Buchner comes up in there, he doesn't look great. Okay, Simpson comes up in, he doesn't look great. You go back to Milroe," Stephen A. said on the show.

"This is what bothers me. It is the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning, defending two times national champions, so you know what you are coming up against. LSU was nothing to sneeze at, there was some expectations from them, coming into the season. You have got all of that going on, and now Deion Sanders is bursting onto the scene." he added.

So the self-proclaimed Alabama fan doesn't like the confusion or the quality of the quarterbacks Nick Saban has. Will the Bulldogs take advantage and take home another national championship this time too?

Alabama struggles to sustain the lead

Nick Saban and Alabama have looked a bit rusty to start the season. After a loss against the Texas Longhorns, Saban benched his quarterback, Jalen Milroe, to play Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson.

But that didn't produce the desired results, as the Crimson Tide offense just couldn't click in a win against lowly South Florida.

Mississippi Alabama Football

Alabama is 3-1 after 4 weeks of action this college football season. The Bulldogs are unbeaten after a similar number of games. Who will win the race to be the top college football team in 2023?