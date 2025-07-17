"I like the term Silent Assassin": Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss WR has savage response to media question at SEC Media Days

Ole Miss junior wide receiver Cayden Lee was a three-star recruit when he joined the program in 2023. He wasn’t the most talked about name in his class, which included higher-rated receivers like Ayden Williams, Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin. At the time, the Rebels also had veterans Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade on the roster.
However, he had an excellent freshman year, catching five passes for 114 yards and starting in the program’s Peach Bowl win over Penn State. As a sophomore, he broke out with 57 catches for 874 yards and two touchdowns. He is one of the top returning wide receivers in the Southeastern Conference.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lee hasn’t dropped a single pass in his college career.
Even with the numbers behind him, Lee hasn’t gotten much preseason recognition. When asked if he feels underrated at the SEC Media Days on Monday, Lee did not seem bothered.
“I like the term ‘Silent Assassin,’" Lee said. "I don’t really need to be talked about too much,” Lee said. “I’m just going to go out and do my job, whether people talk about me or not. I just control what I can control.”
Cayden Lee on wide receivers wanting to play for Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss
According to Cayden Lee, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s offense is built for receivers, and that is why receiving talent keeps on joining the program. The Rebels will feature new names next season, including Antwane Wells Jr. from South Carolina. There are also transfers from Oklahoma State, Penn State, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Alabama. They also signed five-star freshman Caleb Cunnigham.
However, Lee has stayed consistent and productive no matter who else is in the room.
“I mean, why would you not want to play for coach Kiffin?" Lee said. "It’s a receiver school, and he’s always going to find a way to just get the ball in the receiver’s hands, and that's a big reason.”
Under Kiffin, Ole Miss has had multiple receivers top 500 yards every season, and three went over 700 in each of the last two years.
The Rebels will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.