"I would like to thank the University of Iowa" - Former LB Pat Angerer grateful after replacing Ed Podolak as new color analyst

Former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Pat Angerer was named the new color analyst for the team's football games. Angerer replaces Ed Podolak, who was the Hawkeyes' color commentator.

Angerer played for the Hawkeyes from 2006 until 2009 and ended his career with 258 tackles, two sacks and six interceptions. He parlayed that into an NFL career as he was drafted in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, Angerer returns to Iowa as its color commentator. He was thankful to get the job.

"I would like to thank Learfield and the University of Iowa for this amazing opportunity," Angerer said in a press release, via 247Sports. "Since the beginning of this process, they have been nothing but professional and gracious. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of a program that has been so good to me and teammates over the years.

"Ed (Podolak) and Gary (Dolphin) have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice. I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth."

Angerer will join Gary Dolphin in the booth beginning Aug. 31 in the season opener against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium.

"Pat's passion for Hawkeye football has been evident from the moment he set foot on campus nearly 15 years ago," Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He was the heartbeat of our team throughout his career, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the air.

Iowa welcomes back Pat Angerer

Pat Angerer was a fan favorite during his time at Iowa. He will return to the Hawkeyes to be their color commentator.

"We are excited to welcome Pat to the Hawkeye Radio Network," Gabe Aguirre, vice president & general manager of Hawkeye Sports Properties, said. "In his playing days, he brought passion and energy to every game day and we have no doubt he will do the same as our color analyst."

"It's never easy replacing a legend, but I think Pat is the perfect fit to join Gary in the booth, given his experience in college and the NFL and his love for the Hawkeyes."

Angerer was also born and raised in Iowa and became a massive fan favorite as he was a local player during his career.

The Hawkeyes have games against Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin, UCLA and Nebraska.