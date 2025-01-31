Arch Manning is poised to take the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback job for the 2025 season. He’s had some experience starting for the Longhorns, as he took over after an injury forced Quinn Ewers to miss some time.

The freshman quarterback recounted how that first starting experience against ULM on Sept. 21 went, in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, released on Thursday.

“I think my first start against ULM, I kind of forced some shots down the field and was a little bit greedy, but the next week against Mississippi State settled in. It felt good being out there, I love every bit of it, so I don’t want to let that love go,” Arch Manning said (3:19).

In his first start, the Longhorns quarterback struggled, going 15-for-29 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. As Manning mentioned, he was much more poised in his second game, completing 26 of his 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

His next start might be more difficult, as the Longhorns open their season at defending champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl to earn a berth in the CFP National Championship Game. Manning played a single snap in that game.

Texas is expected to be in the national championship mix in 2025, meaning there will be pressure from Week 1 on the Texas signal caller.

How did Arch Manning find out Quinn Ewers was leaving?

In the interview with Marty Smith, Arch Manning was also asked about the moment he found out he would take over for Quinn Ewers. He said:

“Kind of right after the Ohio State game, I was with Quinn in the locker room and he was just like ‘enjoy every moment, it goes by quickly, so love all your teammates and have fun’ and I took that to heart and I’m thankful for everything he did for me.

“And coach ‘Sark’ (Steve Sarkisian) just told me to be myself, be a leader and work hard and it will all work out,” Arch Manning said.

Ewers was the Texas starting quarterback the first two seasons Arch spent on the team. While the junior quarterback led the Longhorns to the CFP semifinals two years in a row, there was constant pressure on head coach Steve Sarkisian to play Arch Manning.

The Ohio State transfer finished his career with 9,128 passing yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He is expected to be in the second group of quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft, possibly between the second and third rounds.

