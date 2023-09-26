“I’ll beat the f**k out of every one of y’all and your coach”: Shilo Sanders’ trash talk backfires as Oregon crushes Deions Sanders' Colorado 42-6

Shilo Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes entered the week 4 game against the Oregon Ducks high on confidence as they were unbeaten till that point. But sometimes things said in confidence backfire and the realization comes too late. That is what happened with the Buffaloes safety that particular Saturday.

Shilo Sanders likes to trash talk to his opponents, letting them know what he thinks while on the field. But he would want to take back the words he said during the visit to Eugene as it didn't really age well for him after the game.

So what exactly did Shilo say to his opponents that backfired so spectacularly? A video by the Ducks has the answer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Ducks shared a video of some gameday footage from the Colorado clash and Sanders grabbed immediate attention. His trash talk during the game was caught on camera and what was supposed to be a spectacular game just turned out to be a blowout.

At one point in the video, the Buffaloes safety said something that Dan Lanning wouldn't like.

“I’ll beat the f**k out of every one of y’all and your coach,” Shilo said about the Ducks team and Lanning.

Expand Tweet

He didn't stop there and passed another comment, saying that his team would just run through their hosts.

“Why y’all so little? We finna run through y’all a**,” he said.

The result was the total opposite of what Shilo and his dad, Deion Sanders, had hoped for.

The Ducks blow Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes away

For all his trash talk, Shilo Sanders' team couldn't back their safety up with a good performance. The Ducks took control of the game right from the start and never let go of the reigns. The Buffaloes did not have an answer to the Oregon talent on the field.

The hosts ran away with the game with a 42-6 victory. Stephen Houston can be seen saying in the video that he wants to report the murder of the Ducks. But at the end of the game, it was the Buffaloes who got murdered on the field.

Sanders will play against the USC Trojans in week 5 in another high-profile game. Will the Buffaloes be able to come back on winning ways?