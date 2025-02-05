“I'll call the police on you”: When Nick Saban shared how Miss Terry threatened him to sit inside the house

Nick Saban was known for his intense work ethic during his coaching career in college football, fueled by an unparalleled level of discipline. The coach strictly follows a daily routine with commitment and discipline, and this can be tagged as the cornerstone of his success.

In his appearance on the “Rick and Bubba Show” in May 2019, Nick Saban answered a question on how long he's stayed doing nothing due to his work ethic. The then-Alabama coach narrated a noteworthy incident involving a hilarious threat from Miss Terry following his hospitalization.

“I lasted six hours when I came back from the hospital,” Saban said (timestamp 8:06). "We got operated on Monday night, and got out Tuesday. I got home at 9:00, I had to sit in the chair.”

“Miss Terry decided she was going to take the dogs to the lake. So that was 3:00. When she came back, I was walking around in the yard. If you don't get back in the house and sit in the gym, I'll call the police on you.”

The incident underscores the crucial impact of Miss Terry on the life and career of Nick Saban. She, over the years, has been the supporting rock, enabling his outstanding success with an active presence behind the scenes.

Nick Saban stresses the need for a supportive wife

Speaking further on the “Rick and Bubba Show” in 2019, Nick Saban stresses the need for a coach to have a wife who is supportive. The seven-time national championship winner believes that's crucial to achieving success as a coach, especially in the college football landscape.

“I think it's really really hard to be successful if you don't have a very supportive wife and understand – because the culture of what we do is; it's not just a job, it's really kind of a way of life,” Saban said (timestamp 9:03).

“We're in partnership as parents with every parent that has their son in our program. So, it takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of care, it takes a lot of relationship building and you have to have a wife that's also kind of committed to that as well.”

Miss Terry Saban has been an indispensable force behind Nick Saban’s legendary career, providing unwavering support, wisdom, and influence both on and off the field. As his wife and closest confidante, she has played a crucial role in shaping his success, offering balance to his relentless drive and famously intense work ethic.

