"I’ll look first-overall ready": Caleb Williams gives fans an update on his NFL Draft night look 

Caleb Williams is getting ready for the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback is projected to be the first overall pick for the Chicago Bears. He appeared in the latest installment of the “Pivot Podcast” and talked about his college career and preparation for the draft.

Williams appeared in the podcast with longer hair and more beard than the last time he played for the Trojans. Asked whether he would keep the look for the draft in Detroit or have a new look for what is going to be a memorable event, he said:

“I'm going to keep my hair. I'm trying to grow my hair back out. I used to have super long hair when I was younger. So I'm growing it back out to longer than it was when I was playing in college. But I will have a shape up on my beard to be nice and trim and everything. So I’ll look first-overall ready.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams is happy with the recent comparison to Aaron Rodgers

Over the past several months, Caleb Williams has been likened to the exceptional Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the gold standard at the moment. However, as the draft approaches, Williams' name appears more on the same lines as Aaron Rodgers.

Caleb Williams grew up supporting the Green Bay Packers and idolizing Rodgers. He said on the “Pivot Podcast” that being likened to the four-time NFL MVP is something exciting to him. The 22-year-old further disclosed that he has always tried to model the game around Rodgers.

“Makes you feel good. I mimic my game after (Aaron Rodgers). It’s just like the Kobe and MJ kind of thing, where you watch and you mimic. You’re like ‘Okay, I'm gonna go try this,’” he said.

“While I'm training, I'm gonna go try this, a little foot pop, I'm gonna try this, throwing my body this way and throwing it back over my head this way. And like he diverse the Vikings in between two, three guys with a D in his face and things like that.”

An exciting future awaits in the NFL

Caleb Williams is certain to be selected as the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The quarterback had a glorious college football career, which ended with loads of accolades, including the Heisman Trophy. He is expected to take it to the professional stage.

While many have debated whether or not the Chicago Bears are a good landing spot for the quarterback, there’s a strong belief among analysts that he holds an amazing future in the NFL. Just as it did at USC, his talent can adequately elevate his teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback