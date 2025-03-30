"I'll never retire man": Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire opens up on his passion for coaching over three decades

Joey McGuire, who has been coaching for over 30 years, is currently the coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Since taking over the role in 2022, he's led the program to three consecutive bowl games.

While sitting down with Josh Pate for the latest edition of the "Speaker Series," McGuire spoke about his commitment to coaching.

"I always tell everybody, and I will 'til the day I die, which will be the day that I stop coaching, is that I'll never retire," McGuire said (Timestamp: 3:25). "I love what I do, and I can't think of not doing this."

Texas Tech is the first head coaching role that McGuire has had at the collegiate level. But it's not his first venture into college football as he was an assistant head coach and a position coach with the Baylor Bears before he went across state to the Red Raiders.

However, McGuire spent most of his career coaching high school football. Between 1997-2016, McGuire was involved with Cedar Hills High School and was the coach of the school's football team from 2003.

During this period, McGuire transformed the program, one that had struggled to win games and had never made it to the playoffs. By the time he left for Baylor, Cedar Hills had won three state championships and had gone to four championship games. In all, McGuire had a record of 141-42 in his 13 seasons and made Cedar Hills one of the country's strongest teams.

Joey McGuire on NIL

During his over 30-year career, Joey McGuire has seen many changes to the sport. The most recent changes (particularly NIL) have almost altered the way many coaches run their programs.

During his interview with Josh Pate, McGuire gave his take on NIL's impact on his program.

“The one thing that we purposely do is we keep our position coaches out of the NIL world and what we’re going to revenue share and everything like that," McGuire said.

"The one thing that I want those guys to understand is nobody’s going to step on the field by what we pay them. … We’re putting the best players on the field, so if that’s a guy that beats this guy out, then so be it. We talk all the time: Do not allow a player to take a noncompetitive rep. If he does, get him off the field. … These guys know they have to compete to be on the football field.”

The introduction of the NIL has caused an impact on which players make the team, with those with the high-paying deals likely to play. McGuire is going against this school of thought. This is similar to what is seen in the NFL and will make sure that the players who are playing are the best available.

