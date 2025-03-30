Connor Stalions was at the center of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal during the 2023 college football season. The Wolverines were accused of internally conducting in-person scouting at future opponents' games under Jim Harbaugh, a practice that is against NCAA regulations.

The NCAA allegation of leading the sign-stealing process led Stalions out of the football program, where he was a low-level recruitment analyst. However, the former Marine officer has big ambitions for the program's future, one that beats the wildest of imaginations.

In a recent interview with On3’s JD PicKell, Connor Stalions disclosed his ambition to become the head coach of Michigan one day. He began high school coaching following his Michigan exit and already sees himself at the top. Asked whether the Wolverines job is the North Star for him in his coaching career:

“Of course,” Stalions replied PicKell, “I’ll out-wait anyone. Whenever it’s time.”

However, Stalions made it known that he would be open to joining a Big Ten team in an assistant role, except for two of them. These are Michigan’s biggest rivals in the conference.

“If it’s not Ohio State [or] Michigan State,” Stadium said. “They’d be crazy to do that. I think they’d know that if I were actually at Ohio State, we would, I don’t know — go 11-0, and then, take a knee when we’re down or something late in the game.”

Connor Stalions discussed his relationship with new Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

In one of its major recruiting wins in recent history, Michigan flipped over class of 2025 No.1 prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU in November. Connor Stalions detailed his relationship with the quarterback, who has now enrolled early at Michigan, during their time at Belleville (Michigan), to JD PicKell.

“When I was with him at Belleville, my opinion of him — forget about the football — was, ‘Man, this guy has the work ethic of an NFL player right now,” Stalions told PicKell during the interview. “There’s not going to be an adjustment.

“He had some questions about Michigan, but we really didn’t talk about Michigan too much … We did use Michigan’s pre-snap nomenclature for the playoffs with their formations and everything. We talked football 99-percent off the time, we didnt’ talk recruiting.We didn’t really talk much about that.”

Despite his claim that they had little to no discussion on recruiting, it is believed that Connor Stalions played a role in Underwood’s decision to flip his commitment to Michigan. The quarterback was also reported to have received a massive NIL deal from the Wolverines.

