“I’ll be pleasantly surprised if he leaves”: Skip Bayless makes his stance clear on Deion Sanders potentially leaving Colorado for Cowboys

The rumor mill is full of gossip regarding Deion Sanders's future. The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday, and Coach Prime's name resurfaced as the next coach of his former NFL franchise.

However, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, a self-declared Cowboys fan, doesn't believe this to be very likely. On Monday, Bayless went on X to explain why he feels this will not happen.

"I would LOVE to see Deion coach my Cowboys - he was BORN to coach this team. But he has recruited 2 very good QBs, has pledged allegiance to them, their parents and to Colorado," he tweeted. "I’ll be pleasantly surprised if he leaves for the Cowboys."

This tracks with the public statements by Sanders on the matter, with him always highlighting how at home he feels in Boulder.

Deion Sanders reveals he has already spoken with Jerry Jones about Dallas Cowboys vacancy

According to a league source contacted by The Athletic, Deion Sanders has already spoken with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about their new vacancy. Sanders confirmed confirmed this with ESPN on Monday.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing, I love Jerry and believe in Jerry," he said. "After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Again, this shows him trying to dispel any notion that he would be interested in joining the franchise. However, it does show Jones' interest in getting his former player to join the coaching staff at Arlington. Jones is used to getting what he wants, so it remains to be seen what he would be willing to do to get Sanders to change Boulder for Dallas.

According to USA Today, Sanders is the frontrunner to become the new Dallas Cowboys coach. His odds are currently set at +100.

