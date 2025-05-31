“I lost about 14 pounds” - Deion Sanders makes shocking admission about his health issues as Coach Prime gives concerning update

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has had a busy offseason. He had to watch as his two best players, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, left the team to start their NFL careers. While all that was happening, he needed to coach his team through spring practice as it prepares for the 2025 season.

Despite his busy schedule, Coach Prime found time to appear on the "Said What Needs to be Said" Podcast on Friday night. On the show, Sanders spoke about an unexpected weight cut and opened up about his health issues. He even mentioned that this was his first public appearance since a press conference on April 22, over a month earlier.

"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute, Sanders admitted. "So coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."

Deion Sanders has been open about his health issues in the past. In 2021, he missed three games while undergoing eight surgeries within a month. The process ended with him needing to have two toes amputated. He underwent these surgeries because of issues related to blood clots.

In December, Coach Prime spoke in a Well Off Media video about how a doctor had asked him about how attached he is to his other three toes. While he did not consent to have the rest of the toes on his foot amputated, it is concerning that the doctor asked about it.

Despite his health struggles, Coach Prime maintains a positive attitude publicly. He appears excited for the coming college football season.

Coach Prime sends a positive message to his followers on X

Deion Sanders has never hesitated to use his platform to spread positivity. He is often active on all social media platforms, supporting his friends, family and players. On Friday, he sent a positive message to his followers on X.

"Don't allow the enemy to wear u down & cause u to become weary. You're fighting battles u shouldn't be fighting & focusing on the wrong things. Think about where u wanna be. Now Devise a plan to get there. Stay focused."

It is unclear if anything in particular prompted this message from Deion Sanders. Regardless, he appears to be following his own advice with his positivity amidst his health struggles.

