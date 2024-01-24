"I have a lot of faith in Coach [Jared] Fisch": Washington QB Will Rogers reveals the real reason behind his withdrawal from the transfer portal

Will Rogers has opted to remain with Washington after he re-entered the transfer portal.

Rogers entered the transfer portal after four years at Mississippi State and committed to Washington. However, after Kalen DeBoer left the program to become the head coach of Alabama, Rogers re-entered the portal.

Although Will Rogers re-entered the transfer portal, the quarterback ended up withdrawing his name and will remain at Washington.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Some of the guys at Washington," Rogers said, via ESPN. "The team went 14-1 last year. If we can pick up where we left off, obviously it's going to be a tough task. But I think it's why you come to Washington. It's obviously a new conference and things like that. But I have a lot of faith in Coach Fisch and feel like he'll be ready to have us compete at a high level."

Along with having confidence in Jedd Fisch, Will Rogers says the plan is to use his year as a transition to the NFL, and believes Fisch can help him do that.

"That's the plan," Rogers said in a phone interview with ESPN. "Coach Fisch told me today, 'I want to treat you like a professional football player.' I told him that's what I want, and that's what I'm looking to do."

With Rogers staying at Washington, the Huskies and Fisch have their starting quarterback in 2024. It's also big news for Fisch after Washington lost Dylan Morris to James Madison, Austin Mack to Alabama, Will Haskell to the portal and 2024 quarterback signee Dermaricus Davis also announced he was leaving.

However, Demond Williams revealed he will be following Fisch from Arizona to Washington, as he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024.

Will Rogers' college career

Will Rogers was a three-star recruit out of high school and committed to Mississippi State.

Rogers was a starter from the get-go and had success in the SEC. Last season, he did struggle as he went 142-for-237 for 1,626 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Yet, in 2021 and 2022, he went a combined 920-for-1,293 for 8,713 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions as Rogers helped lead Mississippi State to a 7-6 record in 2021 and a 9-4 record in 2022.