  • "I love your a** right now": Nick Saban has special message for Nico Iamaleava after his UCLA struggles

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 27, 2025 17:35 GMT
Nico Iamaleava has not had the best start to his time with UCLA Bruins. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback (who left the program due to a contract dispute in the offseason) has led the Bruins to a 0-3 start and has struggled in most of these games.

However, former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban had some positive words to say about Iamaleava on College GameDay:

"I'm taking UCLA, and if I was, I'm going to have a talk with Nico right here. I never rooted for you the whole time you were at Tennessee, but I love your a** right now."
One could consider this to he Saban praising Iamaleava and hoping he performs well in the Bruins game against the Northwestern Wildcats. This could very much be the case. But there is a deeper ulterior motive for the praise.

Saban picked UCLA as his "SuperDog" for this week. This is a segment on College Game Day where the panel each pick one "underdog" who could potentially upset their favored opponents. This competitive segment has a scoring system with points awarded for correct predictions.

This is something that Saban wants to win, so one could very much interpret these comments as Saban "backing his horse" (or, in this case, Bruin).

For context, ESPN bet make UCLA 6.5 point underdogs in their game against Northwestern. While this game is not unwinnable, it would be seen as an upset win for the struggling Bruins and Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava on the start to UCLA's season

The first three games of the season have not been the best for Nico Iamaleava. The former Tennessee quarterback has struggled, while he replacement at the Volunteers, Joey Aguliar, has been able to thrive. This week, Iamaleava spoke about his thoughts on how the season has been for him

"You can't dwell on these past three games, we really have to just focus on what's ahead of us. The season is still alive for us. Like I said, the guys, you know, we got nine more games to try and flip this around. So, yeah, it can be stressful at times, for sure."
A strong performance against Northwestern, one of the weaker teams in the Big Ten, could be what the Bruins and Iamaleava need to in order to kick start their season.

However, with games against Penn State, Indiana, and Michigan State to follow, a defeat could eliminate the team from Bowl contention.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
