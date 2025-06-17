"I love you baby" - Ohio State star Sonny Styles celebrates GF Kaia's 21st birthday with heartwarming note

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles has a deep affection for his girlfriend, Kaia Henderson, something fans have seen through his frequent, sweet posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, he was one of the first to greet Henderson on her 21st birthday, sharing a collage of their favorite moments together.
“Happy 21st to my best friend lover!!❤️❤️❤️I love you baby❤️❤️❤️,” Styles wrote.
She reposted the story with a simple reply.
"🥹🥹🥹❤️," Henderson wrote.
Henderson also shared a post from her birthday outing, where she celebrated with Styles and her girlfriends. She wore a strapless white dress, while her matched her in a white tee.
"cue the confetti🥳 #21," Henderson wrote.
Henderson, a member of the Buckeyes' women’s basketball team, is equally devoted to her school and with Styles. She was in the stands to support him during the Ohio State’s 2024-25 national championship win, capturing moments from the day.
Her post included a photo of the two of them, scenic shots from the stadium and a video of the Buckeyes players running onto the field.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of my National Champion. I am so thankful for the amazing friendships and memories made, and for being apart of this unforgettable journey with you. Standing by your side every step of the way!! @sonnystyles_ ❤️🏆,” Henderson wrote on January 23.
As for Henderson’s basketball career, her team finished the 2024 season with a 26-7 overall record, including 13-5 in Big Ten play. They were eliminated during March Madness by the Tennessee Volunteers. Henderson redshirted the campaign and didn’t appear in any games but will hope for increased playing time next season.
In 28 matchups in her previous two seasons, she averaged 0.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 3.95 minutes per game.
Sonny Styles and Kaia Henderson’s offseason getaway to Aruba
In May, Sonny Styles and Kaia Henderson took a vacation to Aruba, a part of the Kingdom of Netherlands. Henderson shared photos from their tropical holiday, showing them in coordinated outfits while enjoying the island escape.
“one happy island🤍,” Henderson wrote on Instagram on May 10.
Their itinerary included boat rides, dune buggy adventures, karting, swimming, sunset viewing and beachside dining.
