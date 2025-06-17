"I love you baby" - Ohio State star Sonny Styles celebrates GF Kaia's 21st birthday with heartwarming note

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles has a deep affection for his girlfriend, Kaia Henderson, something fans have seen through his frequent, sweet posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, he was one of the first to greet Henderson on her 21st birthday, sharing a collage of their favorite moments together.

“Happy 21st to my best friend lover!!❤️❤️❤️I love you baby❤️❤️❤️,” Styles wrote.

Sonny Styes Instagram story for Kaia Henderson's 21st birthday (image credit: instagram/sonnystyles_)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She reposted the story with a simple reply.

Trending

"🥹🥹🥹❤️," Henderson wrote.

Henderson also shared a post from her birthday outing, where she celebrated with Styles and her girlfriends. She wore a strapless white dress, while her matched her in a white tee.

"cue the confetti🥳 #21," Henderson wrote.

Henderson, a member of the Buckeyes' women’s basketball team, is equally devoted to her school and with Styles. She was in the stands to support him during the Ohio State’s 2024-25 national championship win, capturing moments from the day.

Her post included a photo of the two of them, scenic shots from the stadium and a video of the Buckeyes players running onto the field.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of my National Champion. I am so thankful for the amazing friendships and memories made, and for being apart of this unforgettable journey with you. Standing by your side every step of the way!! @sonnystyles_ ❤️🏆,” Henderson wrote on January 23.

As for Henderson’s basketball career, her team finished the 2024 season with a 26-7 overall record, including 13-5 in Big Ten play. They were eliminated during March Madness by the Tennessee Volunteers. Henderson redshirted the campaign and didn’t appear in any games but will hope for increased playing time next season.

In 28 matchups in her previous two seasons, she averaged 0.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 3.95 minutes per game.

Sonny Styles and Kaia Henderson’s offseason getaway to Aruba

In May, Sonny Styles and Kaia Henderson took a vacation to Aruba, a part of the Kingdom of Netherlands. Henderson shared photos from their tropical holiday, showing them in coordinated outfits while enjoying the island escape.

“one happy island🤍,” Henderson wrote on Instagram on May 10.

Their itinerary included boat rides, dune buggy adventures, karting, swimming, sunset viewing and beachside dining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More