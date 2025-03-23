"I love Coach Prime": Dallan Hayden makes impressive remarks about his learnings from Colorado HC

Deion Sanders is rebuilding Colorado into a potential new dynasty with a Hall of Fame coaching staff and former NFL superstars taking the reins at Boulder. Coach Prime doesn't need to be on the recruiting trail; however, he has already been attracting top players across the country.

Former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden has been a similar prospect for Sanders, who was amazed by Colorado's rich culture and facilities. In Friday's video from "Can't Beat It Media," Hayden mentioned the prominence of Coach Prime in Colorado players’ careers and how he has helped them develop in all aspects of the game.

Hayden believes one of the most unique facilities at Colorado is the culture that he has fostered in the last two years, getting exposed to top coaches and football veterans, which is something that makes players go to Boulder and experience it firsthand.

“That means lot man. You know, He teaches me, He teaches you how to be a man, how to be accountable," Hayden said. "Because, like, if one person blows an assignment, the whole play is dead. So no, just the accountability piece for me. I just love the game. Everybody on our staff has either played or coached in the NFL, and that's where I want to go. So why not go somewhere that has resources to teach you everything you need to know to get there and be successful there, which is awesome. Man's always smiling. High energy guy you know.

“I love Coach Prime, trying to think about stats and all that, because I believe, like, you know, hard work. You know, whatever you do in the game, like they'll come. You know, my goal is just to make a play every time I get the ball, whether that's running, catching, protecting the quarterback and not having any sacks. That's really my goal, football, means a lot, you know.”

Deion Sanders is caught up in spring game drama

This offseason has turned out to be a dramatic one for Coloro, with Deion Sanders pushing for an NFL-like offseason where teams play with different organizations and hold an exhibition game. Coach Prime wants the Buffaloes to face different programs in the country and show up for the spring game in front of a large crowd at Boulder.

As per the NCAA bylaws, this is not allowed. A major amendment would be required to make this happen. Sanders mentioned that he has already started with the paperwork and reached out to the concerned authorities.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown has been a supporter of Sanders’ proposal and offered to join him at Boulder if there is an update to existing bylaws and regulations.

