"I love it" - Deion Sanders thanks rapper DaBaby for showing off his moves on field during Colorado vs. USC Trojans Week 5 game

Deion Sanders turned to none other than rapper DaBaby in a desperate bid to reignite the spark in the dimming Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs suffered a crushing 42-6 defeat by the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.

Sanders wanted to inject new life into his squad before their clash with the USC Trojans in Week 5. Invited by Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DaBaby was looking right at home all ready to support the Colorado Buffaloes.

DaBaby grooves alongside Deion Sanders

During the pre-game activities at the Folsom Field, rapper DaBaby didn't just drop beats; he dropped moves, too. The rapper was seen leading the Colorado Buffaloes onto the field in style.

The 'Suge' singer was grooving to the music on the field as the Buffs started their pre-match warmup. He was seen dancing alongside Deion Sanders who also seemed to enjoy it.

The energetic vibes from the rapper were exactly what Coach Prime wanted in his team before they went head-to-head against the USC Trojans. On his Instagram, Deion Sanders posted the video while captioning it,

"I love it! Thank You my brother @dababy #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball (posted by @deionsandersjr)"

DaBaby, known for his energetic presence, took center stage as he addressed the Colorado Buffaloes. Before the game, the rapper was giving a pep talk to the squad. He talked about “health in adversity”. “Just keep going. Stay down, stay at it,” said the rapper. However, he didn't confine his contribution to pep talks.

Caleb Williams outshines Shedeur Sanders as the Buffs fell short

The Colorado Buffaloes fought fiercely against the No. 8 ranked USC Trojans. An electrifying second-half resurgence was on the cards for the Buffs but ultimately they fell short. The start of the game was challenging for Colorado and the halftime scoreline read 34-14 in favor of the Trojans.

The Buffs charged back, outscoring their opponents 27-14 in the latter half. However, the impressive comeback bid fell just short, with USC clinching a 48-41 victory. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders amassed 371 yards, four touchdowns, and an additional rushing score.

However, the offensive fireworks were not enough for the Buffs. USC's aerial assault led by Caleb Williams was a menace to deal with and resulted in six passing touchdowns. The defeat left Colorado at 3-2 for the season, with a challenging road ahead as they gear up to face Arizona State in the upcoming week.