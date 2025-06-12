  • home icon
  "I love you to life": Michael Irvin pens heartfelt message as he visits $60M worth Deion Sanders amid "difficult issues"

“I love you to life”: Michael Irvin pens heartfelt message as he visits $60M worth Deion Sanders amid “difficult issues”

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jun 12, 2025 13:25 GMT
Michael Irvin sent a heartfelt message after he visited Deion Sanders amid Coach Prime's health scare.

Sanders, who has a net worth of $60 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth, was dealing with a health issue. As he's dealing with a health scare, Irvin went to visit Sanders to try and send him positive vibes.

"My Bishop always said when your love ones are dealing with any difficult issues, you must find ways to make them laugh and CHANGE THIER FREQUENCY. I love you to life and FOREVER my brother Deion Sanders," Irvin wrote on X.

It's a heartfelt message from Irvin as he seemed concerned about his friend in Sanders and his well-being. However, Sanders did break his silence on the health scare and appears to be on the upswing.

Sanders is entering his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders breaks silence on health scare

Deion Sanders was dealing with a health issue, and he finally broke his silence on it.

Amid reports that he was not doing well, Sanders took to X to share a message to his fans and give them an update.

"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!
"I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY."

Sanders expects to be fully healthy for training camp and on the sideline for Week 1. Sanders has helped turn around the Buffaloes' program and made them a legit contender in the Big 12.

Due to his success, Sanders earned a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, which makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

In his two seasons at Colorado, Coach Prime is 13-12 and led the Buffaloes to a bowl game last year.

Sanders and Colorado open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

Edited by Cole Shelton
