“I love this”: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts as Bruce Pearl & son Steven receive praises from CBB greats after Auburn coach’s retirement

Back in 2022, Lane Kiffin was a leading candidate to take over at Auburn, but the Ole Miss head coach ultimately chose to remain with the Rebels. In ESPN’s E:60 documentary “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin,” he explained that his daughter Landry influenced his decision to stay put.Even though Kiffin never joined Auburn, he has long been a vocal supporter of the program and shared his thoughts on Auburn’s recent basketball coaching changes.The Pearl family made headlines when Bruce Pearl retired and named his son Steven as the new head coach. Auburn shared reactions from Kansas coach Bill Self and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson regarding the transition. Kiffin retweeted the post, adding:“I love this!!! Best family ever 🧡.”Bill Self offered a heartfelt tribute to Bruce Pearl, who concluded his 11-year tenure at Auburn with a 246-125 record, three SEC regular-season titles and two SEC tournament championships.&quot;Congrats to Bruce Pearl on his announcement today,” Self said. “Bruce has been a pillar in our profession and has experienced so much success building Auburn into a national power.&quot;Enjoy retirement, it's deserved. And congrats to your successor Steven Pearl. He's studied under one of the best, I've seen his work and Auburn basketball is in good hands.&quot;Meanwhile, Kelvin Sampson also shared his support for Steven Pearl.&quot;Steven Pearl has learned from one of the best,” Sampson said. “He did his work when no one was watching and now will show the world he's earned the right to lead a great program like Auburn. Congratulations Steven. Go be great, man.&quot;Lane Kiffin addresses his playful swipes at Auburn coach Hugh FreezeLane Kiffin barely misses opportunities to poke fun at Auburn coach Hugh Freeze. In July, Kiffin teased Freeze about his passion for golf, though he later said that it was all in good fun.“I like Coach Freeze,” Kiffin said (via On3). “I think they think thought that was something to do with, like, I was fishing and it was golfing.“That really wasn’t that. I have a thing with him, going back a few years ago, and he like posted a picture in response to me, of some two-pound bass or something like that.”This season, Auburn stands at 3-1, while Ole Miss is undefeated at 4-0.