  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “I love this”: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts as Bruce Pearl & son Steven receive praises from CBB greats after Auburn coach’s retirement

“I love this”: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts as Bruce Pearl & son Steven receive praises from CBB greats after Auburn coach’s retirement

By Maliha
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
Bruce Pearl &amp; son Steven, Lane Kiffin (Souce- Getty)
Bruce Pearl & son Steven, Lane Kiffin (Souce- Getty)

Back in 2022, Lane Kiffin was a leading candidate to take over at Auburn, but the Ole Miss head coach ultimately chose to remain with the Rebels. In ESPN’s E:60 documentary “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin,” he explained that his daughter Landry influenced his decision to stay put.

Ad

Even though Kiffin never joined Auburn, he has long been a vocal supporter of the program and shared his thoughts on Auburn’s recent basketball coaching changes.

The Pearl family made headlines when Bruce Pearl retired and named his son Steven as the new head coach. Auburn shared reactions from Kansas coach Bill Self and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson regarding the transition. Kiffin retweeted the post, adding:

“I love this!!! Best family ever 🧡.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bill Self offered a heartfelt tribute to Bruce Pearl, who concluded his 11-year tenure at Auburn with a 246-125 record, three SEC regular-season titles and two SEC tournament championships.

"Congrats to Bruce Pearl on his announcement today,” Self said. “Bruce has been a pillar in our profession and has experienced so much success building Auburn into a national power.
"Enjoy retirement, it's deserved. And congrats to your successor Steven Pearl. He's studied under one of the best, I've seen his work and Auburn basketball is in good hands."
Ad

Meanwhile, Kelvin Sampson also shared his support for Steven Pearl.

"Steven Pearl has learned from one of the best,” Sampson said. “He did his work when no one was watching and now will show the world he's earned the right to lead a great program like Auburn. Congratulations Steven. Go be great, man."

Lane Kiffin addresses his playful swipes at Auburn coach Hugh Freeze

Lane Kiffin barely misses opportunities to poke fun at Auburn coach Hugh Freeze. In July, Kiffin teased Freeze about his passion for golf, though he later said that it was all in good fun.

Ad
“I like Coach Freeze,” Kiffin said (via On3). “I think they think thought that was something to do with, like, I was fishing and it was golfing.
“That really wasn’t that. I have a thing with him, going back a few years ago, and he like posted a picture in response to me, of some two-pound bass or something like that.”

This season, Auburn stands at 3-1, while Ole Miss is undefeated at 4-0.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications